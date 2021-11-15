Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.74 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 339.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 91,601 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 141.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 645,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 377,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

