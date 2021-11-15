Plair (PLA) Price Tops $0.0000

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $1.17 million and $2,047.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

