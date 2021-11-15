PlayGame (PXG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,852.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $358,313.51 and approximately $1,852.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00218807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

