PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLBY traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 1,108,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,597. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

