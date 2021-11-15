PlotX Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $179,720.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

