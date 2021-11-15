Polker Reaches One Day Volume of $7.31 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Polker has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

