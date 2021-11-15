Polytrade 1-Day Volume Tops $3.54 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,936 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.