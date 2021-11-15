Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 76663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

