Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 22nd

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PSPCU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

