Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.32% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 176.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 809.16%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

