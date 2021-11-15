PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,156.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $5,156.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,789.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.06 or 0.07156418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00414432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $668.82 or 0.01048477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00086291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00421408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00272737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00244356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004671 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,017,248 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

