Power Ledger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.41 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.