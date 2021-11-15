Preetam Shah Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,039. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

