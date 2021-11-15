Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

