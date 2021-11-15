Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 502,009 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.30% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $42,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

