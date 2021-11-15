Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $44.26 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $44,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.