Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.25% of Perdoceo Education worth $45,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.