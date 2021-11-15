Primecoin (XPM) Trading 494.8% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 144.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 494.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $833,525.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,480,159 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

