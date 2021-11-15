Primoris Services Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

