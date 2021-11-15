Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 543.8% in October

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 543.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

