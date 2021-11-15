Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 865 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,664,000 after buying an additional 285,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3,166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

