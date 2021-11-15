Private Trust Co. NA Buys 12,329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 82,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Oracle stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

