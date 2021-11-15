Private Trust Co. NA Buys 529 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $223.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

