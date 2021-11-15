Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

