Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,182,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

