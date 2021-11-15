Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,568,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

