Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

