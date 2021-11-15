Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,845 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

