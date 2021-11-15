Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,927 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 214.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

