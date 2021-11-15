Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,030 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

