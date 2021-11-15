Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.03. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

