Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,028 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $310.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $285.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.