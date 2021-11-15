Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

PRVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,586,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

