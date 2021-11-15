Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 240.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Progress Software worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

