Propy Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $191.08 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

