Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.23% of Provident Bancorp worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.