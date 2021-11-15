Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

