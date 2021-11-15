Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,010,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

