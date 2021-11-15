PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 5.7% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.05. 6,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,001,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.