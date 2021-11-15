Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

