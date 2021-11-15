Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Reaches $55,105.66

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $55,105.66 and $2,407.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004126 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

