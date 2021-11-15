Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $8.88 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $144.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $8.88 or 0.00013879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.