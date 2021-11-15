Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $62.06 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $18,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $15,525,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

