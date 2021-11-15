Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

