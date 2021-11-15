Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Decreased by Analyst

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.29 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.