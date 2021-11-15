Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reduced by Truist Securiti

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WM Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

MAPS opened at $9.33 on Monday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

