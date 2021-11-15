Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $148.99 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

