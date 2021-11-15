Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Issued By Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.80.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$68.13 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.10 and a 52-week high of C$70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

