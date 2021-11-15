Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Issued By William Blair

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

