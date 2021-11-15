Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Boosted by B. Riley

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSE. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

